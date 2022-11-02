PSVR 2 Launches February 22 For $550

Sony is taking pre-orders for the PlayStation VR2 headset starting November 15 priced at $550.

The PS5-powered VR system launches February 22, 2023 and includes the PS VR2 Sense controllers with stereo headphones. The PlayStation 5 system powering the headset with a single USB-C connection is sold separately starting around $400 for the disc-free edition of the console.

Sony is also selling a charging station for the VR2 Sense controller starting at $49.99. Pre-orders begin on November 15 and Sony says it is expecting “more than 20 titles” available at launch.

“During this initial launch phase for our next-gen headset, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com,” Sony announced. “Pre-orders will begin on November 15, and players may begin to register for pre-orders starting today. Orders from direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship throughout the week of launch.”

We went hands-on with PSVR 2 recently and found it provides “striking visuals, a noticeably wider field of view, and high fidelity haptics.”

Sony is also selling a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain with the game delivered via a PlayStation Store voucher code starting at $600. Pre-orders for PSVR 2 titles will be available starting this month on the PlayStation Store as well.

Sony also confirmed new titles coming to the headset including newly announced games The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive Games, Crossfire: Sierra Squad from Smilegate, The Light Brigade from Funktronic Labs, and Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue from tinyBuild Games.

Existing VR titles confirmed by Sony for PSVR 2 include Cities VR, Cosmonious High, Jurassic World Aftermath, Pistol Whip, Zenith: The Last City, After The Fall, and Tentacular.