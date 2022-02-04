PSVR 2 Gets An Official Web Page With Pre-Order Notification Sign-Up

PSVR 2 now has an official web page.

As spotted on Reddit, Sony launched the new page recently, though it largelly reiterates what we already know about the device. It talks about the new Sense controllers, the eye-tracking and headset vibration as well as the 4K HDR visuals and inside-out tracking. There’s also mention of the headset’s first officially confirmed game – Horizon Call of the Mountain.

What it doesn’t have, unfortunately, are any pictures of the headset itself, which is still under wraps despite specs and Sense design having been known for some time now. We’re hopeful that Sony might show more of the device at upcoming industry events like the return of the Game Developers Conference in March.

Finally, right at the bottom of the page is a sign-up form to get notifications about the headset. This includes “game announcements, release dates and when you can pre-order your headset.” You need to sign up via your PlayStation account.

The page doesn’t make any mention of a release window for PSVR 2, which is something that remains in question. We’re hoping for a holiday 2022 release window for the device, but the ongoing component shortage could possibly push it back further. Sony itself recently cited the shortage as reason for slowed sales of the PS5 console compared to the PS4.

We’ll bring you more on PSVR 2 just as soon as we have it. For now, you can catch up with everything we currently know about the device right here, and we’re keeping a list of rumored and confirmed games for the kit here, too.