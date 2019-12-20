No Man’s Sky Wins PlayStation’s Best PSVR Experience Of 2019

The PlayStation EU blog put out its Best of 2019 Awards post, naming the winners in various categories across the PlayStation range. No Man’s Sky took home first place for Best PS VR Experience of 2019, after the Beyond update earlier this year launched VR support on PlayStation and PC VR platforms.

The awards were voted on by fans over the period of a week, with nearly one million votes across all categories.

Clearly PlayStation players were enamored with No Man’s Sky VR update this year, voting it at first place in what the PlayStation blog called “something of an upset.” We’re not too sure what the folks over at Sony were expecting to take first place instead of No Man’s Sky, but Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown came in at second, LA Noire: The VR Case Files in third and Blood & Truth in fourth.

The honorable mentions category included Concrete Genie, Trover Saves the Universe and Everybody’s Golf VR.

No Man’s Sky is one of the games nominated for our own Best of 2019 awards as well. You can read David’s thoughts on the game’s nomination here, along with his reviews of the PSVR and PC VR versions of the game from earlier in the year. Blood & Truth is also one of our Best of 2019 nominees as well, but none of the other games from the PlayStation Awards list made our own list so far.

You can see the full list of categories, including non-PSVR awards, on the PlayStation EU Blog, and keep an eye out for end of the year awards.