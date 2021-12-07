PSVR Game Of The Year 2021 Voting Open, Hitman 3, Doom 3 Nominated

The voting has opened for the PlayStation Blog’s 2021 Game of the Year awards, including the PSVR Game of the Year category.

The voting is open to anyone and covers several topics, with non-specific and VR-specific categories.

The most relevant category for our readers is, of course, PSVR Game of the Year. Here are this year’s nominees:

– BPM: Bullets Per Minute

– Doom 3 VR Edition

– Fracked

– Hitman 3

– I Expect You To Die 2

– Maskmaker

– Puzzle Bobble 3D Vacation Odyssey

– Sniper Elite VR

– Solaris Offworld Combat

– Song in the Smoke

– Synth Riders

– Winds & Leaves

While there certainly wasn’t a lack of PSVR titles this year, it definitely feels like the platform is in a bit of a lull until PSVR 2 gets announced and developers start to show the games they’ve been working on for that new platform.

Of all the nominated titles listed above, the only ones we gave a ‘Great’ rating to were Hitman 3, I Expect You To Die 2, Sniper Elite (with some PSVR-specific caveats though), Solaris Offworld Combat and Song in the Smoke.

Beyond that dedicated category, there weren’t many games with VR support listed elsewhere. Hitman 3 was the only PSVR-supported game to appear in other categories, also nominated for Best Story, Best PS4 Game of the Year and Best PS5 Game of the Year. The studio behind the game, IO Interactive, was also nominated for Studio of the Year.

That being said, if you want to vote for a PSVR game that you feel deserves a nod in another category, you can do so via the ‘Other’ option for each poll.

Voting is open now on the PlayStation Blog and is available until December 13 at 11:59pm PT, with the winners set to be announced later this month.

For more great PSVR games, check out our list of the platform’s best games available right now.