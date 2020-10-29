This Is What The PSVR Camera Adaptor For PS5 Looks Like

As of today, people in Japan can pick up the new PSVR camera adaptor for PS5. Sure enough, the first picture of the kit was just posted online.

The image, posted on Twitter (and first spotted by Distrito XR) shows the adaptor still in its packaging. All the same, it seems pretty self-explanatory; you plug your PS4 camera into the rectangular end of the kit and then plug what looks like a USB-A port (though we could be wrong) into the back of the PS5. Simple as that.

PSVR Camera Adaptor Image

Yesterday, Sony launched a website for PSVR owners to register to get the adaptor using their headset’s serial number. The company is sending the kit out free of charge and you’ll need it if you want to play PSVR on PS5. You can’t use the new PS5 HD Camera as a replacement.

The kit will ship out to the US, Europe and most other territories around PS5’s launch in mid-November. But Sony is actually including the kit with new PSVR bundles being sold in Japan as of today.

We’re yet to receive an adaptor ourselves, but we do have our hands on a PS5. Based on what we’ve played of (the sadly-non VR) Astro’s Playroom, the new DualSense controller shows some real promise for a potential future VR headset. However, it appears that only old PS4 VR games can use PSVR on PS5, which means you’ll also need to use a Dualshock 4 controller or PlayStation Moves with those titles.

Will you be picking up the PSVR camera adaptor? Let us know in the comments below!