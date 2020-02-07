Empty January Gives Beat Saber PSVR Charts Top Spot Once Again

PSVR’s ongoing content drought ensured that Beat Saber once again topped the PlayStation Store charts in January 2020.

Beat Games’ VR sensation continued to slash on, taking the top spots in both the US and EU. The remaining spots are filled with the same old games like, you guessed it, Blood & Truth, Job Simulator, Superhot VR, Astro Bot, Doom VFR and others. There really isn’t much to talk about.

January wasn’t a completely barren month; a solid-looking port of Shadow Legend VR did arrive towards the end of the month, but it clearly wasn’t enough to make an impact.

The question is when, or even if, a game will manage to shake things up in the coming months. We know the Sony-published Iron Man VR is due in May after a delay from February. Free Lives is also still chopping away at the console port of Gorn, and we’re looking forward to the PSVR version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Pistol Whip is likely to be another top 10 contender when it finally release, too.

Other than that, there isn’t too much of the horizon that raises an eyebrow.

The full top 10 for each territory is below.

US:

1 Beat Saber

2 SUPERHOT VR

3 Job Simulator

4 Arizona Sunshine

5 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

6 Creed: Rise to Glory

7 DOOM VFR

8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

9 Vacation Simulator

10 Drunkn Bar Fight

EU:

1 Beat Saber ( 1 )

2 Blood & Truth ( 2 )

3 Job Simulator ( 3 )

4 SUPERHOT VR ( 4 )

5 Creed: Rise to Glory ( RE )

6 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission ( 5 )

7 Arizona Sunshine ( RE )

8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ( 7 )

9 Farpoint ( 8 )

10 DOOM VFR ( 9 )