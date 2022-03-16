Deals: Get Final Fantasy’s Only VR Game, Doom 3 And More PSVR Hits Cheap Right Now

New savings have hit Sony’s PlayStation Store, which means there’s a bunch of new deals to check out for some of PSVR’s best games.

We’ll start by spotlighting Final Fantasy’s only VR game (to date), Monster of the Deep. This isn’t an endless turn-based epic like the main series but instead a fishing game set in the world of Final Fantasy XV. It’s 50% off, taking it to $4.99 right now. You can read our review right here if you want to know more about it.

Or maybe you need a little more Star Wars VR gaming in your life? The excellent Star Wars: Squadrons is now $9.99, which is a tidy saving for a game that gives you a full single-player campaign and multiplayer modes to boot.

Plus there’s half off of Skyrim VR, Bethesda’s fairly decent port of its RPG all-timer and Doom 3 is discounted to $9.99 too. Resident Evil 7, meanwhile, is going for $9.99 and don’t forget you’ll be getting a free PS5 upgrade for that later this year. That still ranks highly in our list of the best PSVR games.

There’s plenty more to mention. You can grab Borderlands 2 for $24.99, for example, and a host of other VR indies too. Previous store promotions are still running, which means there’s also money to be saved on games like Moss and Astro Bot. Whatever your tastes, there’s probably something for you over in the deals section.

Are you going to be picking anything up on PSVR in this sale? Let us know in the comments below!