Don’t Despair: 9 Big PSVR Games Still Coming To PS4 (And PS5 Via Back Compat)

What’s around the corner for Sony’s aging headset? We find out with nine big PSVR games coming soon.

It’d be fair to say that things are looking a little gloomy on the PSVR front right now. News that native PS5 games can’t support the new headset, coupled with recent comments from PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan that called into question when and if PSVR 2 might arrive, have poured a bit of cold water over the platform.

But PSVR fans need not despair just yet as there are plenty of PSVR games coming soon.

Yes, PS5 is less than two weeks away and will be dominating the headlines from here on out, but the PS4 won’t be going anywhere just yet. In fact, consoles traditionally get some of their best games as their successors make their way onto the scene. Developers are more familiar with the hardware than they ever have been, and get some of the best results out of the tech.

That certainly seems to be the case when looking over the list of PSVR games still to come on PS4.

9 Big PSVR Games Coming Soon To PS4 (And PS5 BC)

We’ve picked nine big PSVR games coming soon to Sony’s headset. That includes some of the headset’s most anticipated titles like Hitman 3, long-awaited ports and a few other hopeful indie gems to look forward to. We’ll remind you too that you will be able to keep playing these games on PS5, provided they don’t have any issues, via the console’s backwards compatibility feature and that you grab the free camera adaptor for the PS4 camera. You can find out how to do that here.

Solaris: Offworld Combat – 2020 (Read Our review)

Firewall developer First Contact Entertainment brought its new arena-based multiplayer shooter to Oculus earlier this year, but has long planned to release a PSVR version too. The studio is well-versed with the platform, having achieved popularity with its Rainbow Six-inspired tactical shooter. Solaris’ Quake-style fast-paced battles, meanwhile, look perfect for the PSVR Aim Controller, which the game fully supports.

Hitman 3 VR – January 21st, 2021

One of two PS4 games with a PS5 version that doesn’t support VR (the other being No Man’s Sky), Hitman 3 finds itself in a strange position just two months away from launch. We wonder how PS4 will handle the game’s sprawling and intricate sandboxes with the added pressure of VR, and we’re not sure how DualShock 4-exclusive motion controls will work out either. That said, we can’t wait to get our hands on this all the same, especially considering importing levels will let us play the entire PS4-era Hitman trilogy inside the headset.

Ven VR Adventure – 2020

When Ven was first announced we had our doubts that newcomer Monologic Games could deliver on the promise of a lengthy third-person platformer. But, over the course of 2020, constant updates from the studio have reassured us at every turn – Ven’s looking like a rock-solid companion to Moss, Lucky’s Tale and Astro Bot. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer before we know if it really delivers.

After The Fall – TBA

Vertigo Games’ long-awaited follow-up to Arizona Sunshine no longer looks like it will be touching down in 2020 (unless the studio is set to drop an imminent surprise), but remains one of the most promising PSVR titles. Cooperative, Left4Dead-style action has a lot of potential for VR and, though what we saw of the game in summer 2019 felt familiar, it would no doubt still please a lot of shooter fans. Hopefully we’ll see a deeper game come full reveal, but this already looks like one of the biggest PSVR games coming soon.

Blair Witch VR – TBA (Read Our Review)

This excellent VR port of the faithful horror tie-in came to Oculus Quest last week in time for Halloween, but developer Bloober doesn’t sound like it’s stopping there. In a recent interview with The VR Dimension, the studio confirmed it has plans for PSVR and PC VR too. No word on when we’ll see it, but it looks likely this will be a worthy addition to any PSVR library.

Sniper Elite VR – TBA

Though it’s been a long-time coming, Sniper Elite VR’s most recent trailer was promising enough for us to shake off any concerns about development hell. Rebellion’s long-running series looks like it will find a natural home inside headsets, bringing players back through time for top-secret stealth missions and, hopefully, some of the most authentic sniping gameplay we’ve ever experienced.

Humanity – TBA

We were expecting to hear more from Humanity in 2020, but well over a year has passed since it was first announced now. Still, its ambiguous first trailer pictures a captivating world of possibilities in which thousands of tiny humans seem to react to your interactions. Exactly what we’ll be doing in Humanity remains to be seen, but we can’t wait to find out for one of the biggest PSVR games coming soon.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife – Early 2021

Jumping from the colorful worlds of Apex Construct and The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets to the gloom and doom of the World of Darkness universe was a surprise move for Fast Travel Games, but it’s increasingly looking like a natural one. The first VR game based in the tabletop universe, Wraith is promising authentic VR scares. We’re hoping this is an early highlight for VR in 2021.

Maskmaker – 2021

Developer InnerspaceVR earns a spot on this list just for last year’s excellent A Fisherman’s Tale alone. Fortunately, Maskmaker looks similarly fantastic, getting players to visit different fantastical biomes with magical masks. There’s still a lot to learn about this one, and we look forward to finding out more in the new year.

