PSVR Games With Unlocked Framerate/Dynamic Resolution Could See PS5 Improvements, Sony Confirms

Sony today confirmed that PSVR games running on PS5 via backwards compatibility can see improvements if they have specific features.

In an FAQ released on the PlayStation Blog, the company clarified that some “games with unlocked framerates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity” on the new console. In other words, games that don’t place a specific cap on their framerates or resolutions may see automatic boosts when running on PS5’s more powerful hardware.

PSVR Games On PS5 Can See Improvements

For example, earlier today Sony London confirmed that a new update for PSVR-exclusive Blood & Truth would enable higher resolution and faster framerates of up to 90fps. Based on this new information, it’s not that Sony London is patching the game to specifically run better on PS5 — PS4 games can’t be patched with PS5-specific features — but by the process of unlocking the framerate and resolution, Blood & Truth should achieve better performance automatically.

It’s a similar feature to Microsoft’s new Xbox consoles, which automatically upgrade some games but also allow developers to patch titles to specifically optimize them for the new machines.

What remains to be seen, then, is which PSVR games, if any, will add in unlocked framerates and resolutions in order to get better performance on PS5. We know new PS5 games can’t support the headset, but if plenty of other titles do start to get noticeable updates for PS5, then we may have to reconsider our verdict last week, where we claimed (prior to this information) that the new system was a disappointment for PSVR owners. We’d already seen faster load times on PSVR, but haven’t yet witnessed any noticeable performance differences.

So, what PSVR games are you hoping might see improvements on PS5? Let us know in the comments below as we continue to follow this story.