PSVR Gear Works On PS5!

Related Posts
- PSVR 2 Won't Launch Alongside PS5, Sony Suggests
The last few months have really ramped up the speculation on the PSVR 2 front.…
- Report: Sony Still Planning To Release PSVR 2 After PS5 Launch
A recent report from Bloomberg may reaffirm Sony's previous hints that a possible PSVR 2…
- PS5 Won't Support Every PS4 Game At Launch, PSVR Not Clear
Sony's PlayStation 5 won't be able to support every PlayStation 4 game when it launches…
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
Share This