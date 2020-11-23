Sony Launches Yet Another PSVR Mega Pack, Now Including PS5 Adaptor

Sony has yet again rejigged the PSVR Mega Pack bundle, swapping out games and adding some new extras to the kit.

The new PSVR Mega Pack arrives this month in Europe, Australia and New Zealand and includes the headset, camera and digital copies of PSVR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody’s Golf VR, Moss and Blood & Truth. It’s very similar to the old bundle, only swapping out Resident Evil 7 and Skyrim VR for Moss and Blood & Truth. Both titles feature in our Top 25 PSVR Games list, so you’re not really getting short-changed.

It’s perhaps not surprising that Sony is swapping out Skyrim VR considering developer Bethesda was just bought up by competitor Microsoft, though the timing is likely more coincidental than anything else. At least this seems to signal PSVR will remain readily in stock at least during the first year of PS5’s life.

As you might expect, this bundle also includes the PlayStation Camera Adaptor for PS5. You need this to plug the PS4-era camera into Sony’s new console, and you can use the new HD Camera for PSVR, so it’s pretty essential.

Sadly the pack doesn’t include the PlayStation Move controllers which offer the best way to play PSVR Worlds, Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR, but you can also play all these titles with the DualShock 4 controller too.

Sony says the bundle is rolling out this month, though it doesn’t look like this will be getting a launch in the US. You can still get Iron Man VR bundles there, though, and those include the PS5 adaptor too along with Move controllers. A price for this bundle hasn’t been announced yet but the previous set went for £299.99.