Eerie PSVR Exploration Game Separation Now Coming Mid-February

The eerie exploration game Separation, initially announced last year for a January 2020 release, is now coming a little later than expected.

The PSVR exclusive looks set for a mid-February release, which is only a small delay from the original January 2020 date we got last year. The news comes from the developers Recluse Industries, who announced the delay on Twitter alongside some new artwork from the game.

Working on pre-release patch now – some visual improvements & minor bug fixes. Separation arriving around mid Feb. Please help spread the word. #indiegames #PSVR pic.twitter.com/4xY7fAAikM — Recluse Industries (@recluseindie) January 6, 2020

The pre-release patch is a good sign that the revised February release will definitely go ahead as planned. We first learned about Separation last year during the PSVR Awards Show from PSVR Without Parole, after which when we got a look at eight minutes of gameplay footage. The game is described by Recluse Industries as a “spiritual journey into epic desolation”, and if you watch the gameplay footage below, you might get a better idea of why.

The footage features no combat or puzzles, but only exploration and discovering the beautiful and captivating landscape. With no major combat or puzzle mechanics, it’s a good thing that the game’s visuals and environments look as good as they do – exploring the world is the only the only thing that will keep you coming back for more. That being said, we’re not expecting it to be a super lengthy experience – expect something around 2 hours long.

It’s going to be a big year for PSVR and there’s lots of titles we can’t wait to try out in 2020. What PSVR game are you looking forward to most, and will you be checking out separation? Let us know in the comments.