PSVR UK Deal Offers Headset & 5 Games For £230 During Sony Days Of Play Event

A mighty tempting PSVR UK deal is available during Sony’s 2020 Days of Play event.

The promotion, which starts on May 25th, will offer the PSVR Mega Pack at participating retailers for £229.99 (or €229.99 in Europe). The PSVR Mega Pack includes the headset, the camera to track it and then five big PSVR games to play.

Included in the bundle is PSVR minigame compilation, PlayStation VR Worlds, Bethesda’s ace port of Skyrim VR, the ever-terrifying Resident Evil 7, Everybody’s Golf VR and our personal favorite PSVR game, Astro Bot Rescue Mission. That’s a heck of a lot of value in one package (which usually costs £300). Make sure to check our list of the 25 best PSVR games for more recommendations.

Note that the Mega Pack doesn’t include two PlayStation Move motion controllers. None of these games require them to be played, but some are far better with them. Fortunately, Sony also yesterday announced a European-exclusive bundle that includes two controllers and a copy of the upcoming Iron Man VR for £85 (due out July 3rd). So you could get the complete PSVR set (bar the PS4 to run it) and six of its biggest games for £305. Not bad!

The PSVR Starter Pack, which includes headset, camera and PSVR Worlds, will also cost £199.99 during the promotion. The four extra games are more than worth to extra £30, though. Also expect to see some PlayStation Store sales around the event, and there’s 30% off a PS Plus subscription needed to play VR games online, too.

Sadly it doesn’t sound like the US Days of Play event will feature a price drop for PSVR this year. Perhaps that’s not surprising given that the headset is getting its own Iron Man VR bundle, though.

Do take note that, much like the PS4, PSVR is entering its twilight years. PS5 is releasing this holiday season, though it does support the original headset. Here’s everything we know about PSVR 2 for now.

Will you be taking advantage of this PSVR UK deal? Let us know in the comments below!