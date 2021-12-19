P.T.’s Horrific Hallway Comes To Quest Home

A fan-made Quest Home environment brings the horrific recurring hallway of P.T. to the standalone headset.

Developer ROBYER1 revealed their work on the Quest subreddit this weekend. In P.T., players repeatedly walk through a recurring L-shaped corridor, trying to solve puzzles to push the story forwards. If you have the roomscale space, this environment lets you physically walk around the scene for the first time ever. Check it out in the video below.

P.T. Quest Environment Released

The environment has been impressively recreated, right down to the sway of hanging lights and a flashlight mysteriously dropped in a blood-stained bathroom.

The original game’s become something of a cult classic for three reasons. The first is that P.T. turned out to actually be a ‘Playable Teaser’ for a new Silent Hill game directed by Hideo Kojima. It’s also because, once Kojima left publisher Konami, that game was canceled and this demo was taken offline. Finally and perhaps most importantly, it was also ridiculously scary.

We shudder at the thought of an actual P.T. VR game, though fans have tried to recreate the magic in headsets before. We think we’d have a heart attack, though, so we’ll settle for this Home environment for now.

It’s not the first Quest environment to pay tribute to other classic games. A few months ago we wrote about one developer’s effort to bring City 17 from Half-Life: Alyx into the hub world. Which other famous game environments do you want to see in Home? Let us know in the comments below!