Puzzle Bobble 3D Hits PSVR In October

Survios’ take on the color matching classic, Puzzle Bobble, launches on PSVR next month.

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey arrives on the platform on October 5. The game has optional PSVR support that lets you experience the entire thing inside PSVR with Move controllers. It’s coming to PS4 and PS5 but, as with other games, you’ll need to play the PS4 version to access VR support, even if you’re on PS5. It’s a little weird, we know, but Sony currently doesn’t let PS5 titles support the original PSVR.

Still, maybe we could see a post-launch update with support for the PS5 VR headset whenever it finally releases?

For all intents and purposes, Puzzle Bobble 3D is the exact same game as Puzzle Bobble VR for Oculus Quest, which launched back in May of this year. That game translated the series’ 2D gameplay, in which players shoot colored bobbles at patterns to match and delete corresponding orbs, into 3D. That patterns are now 3D assets and you use a cannon in one arm to aim and fire your bobbles. We said the game was a solid take on a classic, if ultimately a little unnecessary for VR.

“Survios puts some fun spins on the classic, even if you’ll miss the precision of the original gamepad controls,” we said, giving the game a ‘Good’ rating. “But, unless you’re a series fanatic, the five minutes here-and-there gameplay sessions this genre is best suited to don’t really work in VR.”

