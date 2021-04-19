Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey Revealed From Survios And Taito

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey from Survios and Taito brings the iconic bubble popping series to VR for the first time next month on May 20. It’ll release for both Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

Puzzle Bobble VR

This new entry in the long-running puzzle game series celebrates the 35th anniversary of the franchise with an all-new entry that takes place entirely from a first-person perspective. Puzzle Bobble VR will feature 100 levels for you to aim, match, and burst bubbles. We’ve seen other big puzzle games make the leap to VR with great results, like Angry Birds VR or Fruit Ninja VR, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for similar success this time around.

Puzzle Bobble VR will feature a Story Mode with the 100 aforementioned levels that each contain 3-star ratings at the end, an Infinite Mode to try and get the highest score possible against never-ending waves, and an Online Duel Mode to pit your skills against an opponent in a 1v1 battle.

“We are excited to bring Puzzle Bobble to virtual reality through our partnership with Survios in Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey,” said Tetsu Yamada, President of TAITO Corp. “VR allows us to deliver a new approach to bubble-popping, allowing long-time fans and new players to experience Puzzle Bobble like never before and just in time for Bubble Bobble’s 35th anniversary.”

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey is slated for release on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 next month on May 20. Wsihlist the game on the Quest Store now if you’d like. Find out more about the game over on the official website.

