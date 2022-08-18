Puzzling Places Adds Blue Temple In Free Update On Quest And PSVR

The Blue Temple marks the latest update for Puzzling Places on Quest and PSVR headsets, introducing a brand new free puzzle based around Thailand’s eye-catching Buddhist temple.

We’ve seen no end to the iconic locations in Puzzling Places since it launched officially last September, and developer realities.io just launched its next destination. This latest puzzle is Thailand’s Chiang Rai Blue Temple, also known as ‘Wat Rong Suea Ten’ or ‘Temple of the Dancing Tiger’. The puzzle includes nine characters, diorama scenes, atmospheric soundscapes and hidden easter eggs.

We’ve seen a wide range of fresh puzzles added to Puzzling Places between paid variety packs, historical landmarks in Behind High Walls, and we even had a Mars Desert Research Station. This latest addition, though, is a rare case of free new content in Puzzling Places, which switched to a monthly and premium paid DLC structure back in March. Even though it is free, this new puzzle has the same features as Puzzling Places’ premium content.

We offered high praise for the game in our Puzzling Places review for Meta Quest, calling it a resounding success. Explaining how it cemented itself as “one of the best and most unique puzzle games on the platform,” we believe the game is “perfect to use as a calming, meditative experience and leaves you with satisfying and beautiful end results.”

You can download the Blue Temple update right now, available on the Meta Quest platform and PSVR.