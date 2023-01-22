Puzzling Places Celebrates Lunar New Year With A Free Puzzle

The Lunar New Year Special marks Puzzling Places’ latest free update, introducing a brand new puzzle that celebrates China’s Spring Festival on Quest, Pico 4 and PSVR.

Available now, Puzzling Places‘ Lunar New Year Special follows the recent Holiday Special puzzle and color passthrough update for Meta Quest Pro. That introduces a new puzzle based around an ancient scholar building in Beijing, China, filled with red decorations. “Above the door sit two plaques with inscriptions that reveal the building’s significance. The vertical plaque reads “恩荣,” which means being favored by the emperor. The horizontal plaque reads “大夫第” which translates to “Dàfū dì,” or Doctor’s Day,” confirms developer realities.io.

Despite being free, this new puzzle contains the same features as Puzzling Places’ premium content, including scene animations, regional sound effects, and a hidden easter egg. Joining previous paid DLCs like the variety packs, historical landmarks in Behind High Walls, and last October’s Ukraine pack, that’s found within the “Premium Puzzle” category.

The free Lunar New Year Special update is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Pico 4 and PSVR. During a recent reveal, Realities.io also confirmed it’s coming to PSVR 2 at launch on February 22, which promises sharper textures, eye tracking support when selecting pieces, haptic feedback, and a 1000-piece puzzle. If you already own it on PSVR, that comes with a free next-gen upgrade.