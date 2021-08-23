3D Jigsaw App Puzzling Places Coming To Oculus Quest Store Next Week

Relaxing 3D jigsaw app, Puzzling Places, moves over from Oculus App Lab and onto the official Quest Store next week.

The game from realities.io launches on September 2nd and there’s a store listing already up. In Puzzling Places, players piece together real-world locations captured via photogrammetry as if they were 3D jigsaws. The game saw positive reception in beta on Oculus App Lab (and as a SideQuest prototype before that), offering a handful of locations. It was downloaded over 40,000 times.

✨Puzzling Places is leaving Beta and coming to the @oculus Quest Store Sep. 2nd! (in 2 weeks!)✨ Get ready for 16 new puzzles all with the choice of 25 to 400 piece difficulty variants! Store: https://t.co/oSYIuiMcFy Full announcement: https://t.co/vWOjGQhs0q#indiegame #VR pic.twitter.com/ZKZzXznCaR — Puzzling Places (@PuzzlingPlaces) August 20, 2021

Next week’s full release, however, will feature 16 full puzzles split into different packs. One pack, for example, will feature three locations from the French city of Biarritz. Another takes players through the cultural heritage of Armenia, whilst another focuses on singular types of environments and even objects.

Each puzzle comes with 25, 50, 100, 200 & 400 piece variants. It’s played using Oculus Touch controllers, though we think it’d be a pretty good fit for the headset’s hand tracking capabilities too. No word on support for that just yet.

That won’t be all from Puzzling Places, though, as the game’s due to launch on PSVR later this year too. In fact, you could easily see the game being expanded on with new content packs, though no DLC or updates have been announced at this time.

