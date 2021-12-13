Puzzling Places Hits PSVR Tomorrow

Following confirmation of a PSVR version earlier this year, VR 3D puzzler Puzzling Places launches on the headset tomorrow.

The game will launch with a total of five puzzle packs (four base packs and one DLC pack), each of which consists of three or four 3D puzzles that realistically resemble real-world locations. The total package will be $20. Check out our review of the Quest version of the game below.

Puzzling Places PSVR Release Date Confirmed

The four base packs include Armenia, the Hallwyl Museum and the city of Biarritz, whilst this version also includes the Mars Desert Research Station Pack (which goes for $4.99 on Quest, though the base game costs $14.99 there), featuring models from the simulation colony found in Utah. As with other packs, each of these puzzles can be completed in modes of 25, 50, 100, 200 or 400 pieces.

We thought Puzzling Places offered a great experience when it launched on Quest in September. “Puzzling Places really is a resounding success,” we said. “It has cemented itself as one of the best and most unique puzzle games on the platform, presenting a virtual spin on the classic jigsaw puzzle, incorporating some stunning 3D scans of real life places and objects.”

Expect more packs to come in the future, though there’s no word yet on a possible PC VR release for the game. We’d certainly love to try the experience with high-end, higher-resolution headsets like the Varjo Aero.

