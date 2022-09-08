Puzzling Places To Donate Proceeds From New Ukraine Pack On Quest And PSVR

The Ukraine Pack for Puzzling Places is now available on Quest and PSVR headsets and all initial proceeds are being donated to help humanitarian aid and cultural preservation work.

Fresh off Puzzling Places’ free Blue Temple update last month, developer realities.io confirmed Ukraine as its next stop. Announced through a blog post, this paid DLC contains six new puzzles, based on the following Ukrainian cultural heritage sites: Saint Stanislaus Church, Golden Gate, Lviv National Opera, Church of the Ascension, The Round Court, and Dormition Cathedral Bell Tower.

The Ukraine Pack is dedicated to “capturing and preserving at-risk cultural heritage sites throughout Ukraine,” following the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Teaming up with Ukrainian photogrammetry company Skeiron, realities.io revealed that the first three months of revenue generated from the DLC will be donated towards humanitarian aid and cultural preservation efforts. According to realities.io, the first three months of sales historically account for 90% of a DLC pack’s total revenue.

Skeiron recently diverted its efforts towards a non-profit project to capture, document and preserve Ukrainian cultural heritage sites with 3D photogrammetric scans. The company has captured 19 sites since March 2022, six of which feature in the Ukraine DLC Pack.

“By launching the Monthly Pack #5 – ‘The Ukraine Pack’ we’re aiming to raise awareness for the #SaveUkranianHeritage initiative, enable you to explore some of their amazing work and raise funds for their work as well as for humanitarian aid helping those impacted by the war,” said realities.io in the Puzzling Places blog post. “Half of our donation will go to Skeiron to continue their #SaveUkranianHeritage initiative and the other half to NewHorizonsUkraine, a non-profit whose mission is to repair homes and provide emergency relief for Ukrainians in need.”

You can download the Ukraine Pack right now for $4.99, available on PSVR and Meta Quest platforms.