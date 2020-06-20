PVP VR Shooter Tower Tag Available In Early Access For PC VR

Tower Tag is a PVP VR shooter that released in early access on Steam and Viveport last month for PC VR. The game was previously available exclusively in VR arcades worldwide, but has now released online for players with headsets at home.

The developers at VR Nerds describe Tower Tag as a “high-octane blaster fights with fast-paced movement, even in small play spaces,” which uses a grappling hook mechanic to allow for quick and accurate movement while also being designed to limit motion sickness. The team was inspired to create a VR game that matched the same adrenaline rush you get from physical arcade shooter formats like paintball or laser tag. You play in teams, fighting with virtual blasters to take control of as many tower platforms as you can.

The PvP shooter was originally available in more than 1,300 VR arcades across 40 different countries, according to VR Nerds. However, Tower Tag has now released online to the public, and the team is hosting its first online tournament open to the public running through July 5 with games played in 4v4 format in elimination game mode with qualifiers played in regional groups. Registration is available online until the June 19 start date.

The game is only available for PC VR at the moment, with support for Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows MR headsets. However, the developers confirmed that the team is working on an Oculus Quest port as well, but don’t have any timing details for when it might be finished.

Tower Tag is available now on Steam and Viveport in Early Access for $19.99.