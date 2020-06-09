Quake VR Mod Update Adds Multiplayer, Finger Tracking And Custom Maps

An update for Vittorio Romeo’s fantastic Quake VR mod added a wealth of new features, including multiplayer support, finger tracking on Index, custom maps and much more.

The new content is part of the v0.0.5 update, which is available now. The biggest addition by far is support for multiplayer, allowing you to play against other Quake VR players with optional bot support. Quake’s official Mission Pack #2 — Dissolution of Eternity — is also now supported.

Index users will also be happy to hear that finger tracking has been implemented into the mod as well, allowing you to make as many rude gestures as you like in-game. There’s also now support for custom maps, via an in-game menu, and lots of other minor quality of life changes.

For newcomers, a tutorial map has been added, including a gun range in which you can try everything out properly before heading into any single player or multiplayer games.

You can seem gameplay footage of all of these features in the trailer embedded above. This update comes after v0.0.4, which added a Gravity Glove-style system that lets you flick and pull items into your hand from far away, just like in Half-Life: Alyx.

To read more about this Quake VR mod, you can take a peek at Jamie’s write up from March. The v0.0.5 update is available to download for PC VR from the Quake VR site, however, you will need to own a copy of Quake itself in order to use the mod. To read the full patch notes for v0.0.5, check out the mod’s GitHub page.