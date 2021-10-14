Quest 2 Anniversary Sale Includes Game Bundle, Single Title Discounts

A new anniversary sale is live on the Oculus Store, celebrating the Quest 2’s birthday with discounts as big as 30 or 40% off some titles — some of the biggest percent discounts in the store’s history.

Perhaps the biggest deal is the Anniversary Pack, which includes The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Gorn, The Thrill of the Fight and Demeo. This pack is available for $72.99, which adds up to around 26% off the price of all four games if they were bought together regularly. The offer is only available for four days, until 11:59pm PT on October 17.

Past bundles on the Oculus Store have scaled the discount to exclude titles you already own — eg. if you own Demeo, but not the other three games, then the former is excluded and the bundle is adjusted so you get the same percent discount on the titles you don’t own. We haven’t been able to confirm this remains the case this time, so leave a comment below if you can confirm for us that’s the case.

There are also a bunch of discounts on single titles. Here are some of the big ones:

– Vacation Simulator: $20.99 (from $29.99 – 30% off)

– The Climb: $19.99 (from $19.99 – 33% off)

– The Climb 2: $23.99 (from $29.99)

– Until You Fall: $18.99 (from $24.99 – 24% off)

– Jurassic World: Aftermath Part 1: $18.99 (from $24.99 – 24% off)

– Synth Riders: $17.49 (from $24.99 – 30% off)

– Red Matter: $14.99 (from $24.99 – 40% off)

– Arizona Sunshine: $25.99 (from $39.99 – 35% off)

– Tetris Effect: Connected: $19.49 ($29.99 – 25% off)

– Hand Physics Lab: $7.99 (from $9.99 – 20% off)

– Real VR Fishing: $13.99 (from $19.99 – 30% off)

– Contractors: $13.99 (from $19.99 – 30% off)

– Moss: $20.99 (from $29.99 – 30% off)

– Blaston: $6.99 (from $9.99 – 30% off)

– In Death: Unchained: $20.99 (from $29.99 – 30% off)

You can view the full list, which includes a few more games, here. As you can tell, the list is mainly focused on older titles and there’s not a huge amount of more recent releases, but the 30-40% discounts are nonetheless up there on the bigger end for historical Oculus Store sale prices. For our money, the biggest bargains on this list are In Death: Unchained, Tetris Effect and Until You Fall.

What will you be picking up in the sale? Let us know in the comments.