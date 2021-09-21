Facebook Offers Buy One Quest 2, Get $100 Off Another Deal Until September 27

Facebook are running a new deal for Quest 2, allowing you to buy one Quest 2 headset and get $100 off another until September 27.

The idea behind the deal is to encourage friends to get into VR together and no doubt push the multiplayer angle of the Quest as a gaming device. The deal will last for a week and coincides with today’s launch of the new Billie Eilish music pack for Beat Saber, which is playable in multiplayer mode with friends.

The timing for both works quite nicely. Billie Eilish is one of the biggest artists in the world right now, with a huge reach across several generations. That being said, she has a strong group of teenage and young adult followers — a market that Facebook likely wants to crack into harder. Capitalizing on the addition of Billie’s music to Beat Saber with this new buy-one-get-one deal is probably an attempt by Facebook to crack the younger market. Whether the Eilish and promo deal combo will be enough to convince a younger audience to get on board remains to be seen.

The new deal will only be available through oculus.com in existing markets where the Quest is sold. It began earlier today and will run for a week, until September 27.

The Quest 2 recently returned to sale after a brief recall, now with more storage in the base model and a new silicon cover, in case of face irritation. If there’s any other upcoming Quest news, including Quest Pro details, then it’s likely we’ll hear it next month at Facebook Connect, so keep an eye out.

Are you getting an Oculus Quest 2 in this deal? If so make sure not to miss our list of the best Oculus Quest games you can play right now.