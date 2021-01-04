Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap With Battery And Case Now In Stock At Best Buy

Ever since the Oculus Quest 2 launched the official Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case has been basically impossible to find. As of the time of this writing though, you can buy one from Best Buy for $129.

The Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case is still out of stock elsewhere and simply shows a “Notify Me” button on the official Oculus website. Personally I had my own pre-order paused and then eventually canceled after “quality reports” from early shipments. They eventually resumed shipping and instituted a two-year replacement offer.

Jamie received an Elite Strap with Battery for review and came away with basically nothing but praise for the accessory, despite the price tag:

The question on your mind is probably this: is the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Battery Strap worth the $80 difference from the original Elite Strap? It’s definitely a steep increase in pricing, but my answer is a pretty confident yes. For that extra money, not only will you get roughly double the battery life out of Quest 2 — which will come in handy for long play sessions of Population: One and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — but the added weight serves as a counterbalance to improve comfort even further, and the excellent Carrying Case is thrown in to sweeten the deal too.

You’ll want to move fast if you’d like to grab one of these while they’re still available! If you manage to get one or spot it in stock anywhere else let us know in the comments, on Twitter, or via email at tips@uploadvr.com.

h/t: Wario64