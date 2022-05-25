Quest 2 Experimental Room Setup For Mixed Reality

Related Posts
- Quest 2 Experimental Room Setup Adds Walls & Furniture To Mixed Reality
A new experimental feature on Quest 2 incorporates your walls and furniture in room setup.
- OC5: Facebook Demos Mixed Reality On Oculus Quest
Facebook's new standalone VR headset, Oculus Quest, has been shown running mixed reality similar to…
- Quest v35 Update To Add iPhone Mixed Reality Capture, Messenger Calling
Quest's v35 update is coming soon and brings with it mixed reality capture and more.…
UploadVR
UploadVR (UVR Media, LLC) is a news organization focused on the intersection between people and VR/AR. Our distributed team of dedicated journalists cover important software and hardware releases as well as the researchers and developers driving augmented reality and virtual reality into wider use. We strive for fairness, accuracy, and depth in our coverage but we are also advocates for the safe, ethical, and inclusive use of this technology.
Share This
Latest