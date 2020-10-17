Pistol Whip, Apex Construct, Waltz, More Report Huge Quest 2 Launch Sales Increase

A number of VR developers are reporting huge increases in sales thanks to the launch of the Oculus Quest 2 last week.

Developers behind games like Pistol Whip, Waltz of the Wizard and more came forward on Twitter. Denny Unger, CEO of Pistol Whip developer Cloudhead Games, for example, said that the rhythm shooter has seen its sales increase tenfold since launch of the standalone headset on October 13th.

Developers didn’t provide specific sales numbers but, for context, Pistol Whip was already one of a handful of apps to generate more than $3 million in revenue on the original Quest alone. Waltz, meanwhile, also saw its sales increase ten times, as confirmed by developer Aldin Dynamics CEO, Hrafan Thorisson.

Fast Travel Games’ Andreas Juliusson, meanwhile, confirmed that sales of the developer’s two Quest games, Apex Construct and The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets, were up 800% on launch day compared to the day before.

Finally, Sergio Hidalgo, developer of VR horror game, Dreadhalls, provided a fun graph to show the uptick in sales of his game.

Dreadhalls’ sales on the Quest platform. 😲😀 pic.twitter.com/ATvobTMvDO — Sergio Hidalgo (@SerHidal) October 16, 2020

The original Quest already offered an encouraging lifeline in the VR market for many developers and these early figures suggest Quest 2 could carry that trend on. This week hasn’t been an entirely successful transition for Facebook, though; online many customers are talking about having bricked systems thanks to the headset’s dependence on the social platform.

