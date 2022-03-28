Images Emerge Of Quest 2 Packaging With New Meta Branding

A new tweet suggests that Meta has taken another step in its transition to using the Meta brand across its Quest product line, replacing the original Oculus Quest 2 branding on the headset’s outer packaging with the new Meta Quest 2 title.

As shown below, the tweet shows an unconfirmed image of packaging with the headset’s new title, Meta Quest 2. The tweet comes from a Japanese user. We reached out to Meta to verify the image but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Last October, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook’s parent company would be renamed to Meta Platforms, with Meta branding also gradually replacing the Oculus branding across its line of VR hardware and software products.

Since then, Meta has begun referring to the headset exclusively as Meta Quest 2. In February, a Superbowl ad for Quest 2 showed headsets that had been rebranded with the Meta logo embossed on the front, instead of the Oculus logo that shipped with Quest 2 headsets since launch. Earlier this month, the v38 system software for Quest headsets replaced the Oculus logo on startup with the Meta logo.

If this new image of Meta-branded Quest 2 packaging is real then the transition from Oculus Quest 2 to Meta Quest 2 is almost complete. You still have to head to oculus.com to purchase an ‘Oculus Quest 2’, which remains the last major piece of the puzzle, save for a few other services that still carry the Oculus name.

