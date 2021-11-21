Quest 2 Comes With $50 Store Credit Or Gift Card For Black Friday

A Black Friday deal is now live for Quest 2 offering new buyers a $50 Oculus store or retailer credit, depending where you buy the standalone VR headset from Meta.

Quest 2 sells starting at $299 with an existing refer-a-friend program offering $30 in Oculus Store credit when an existing buyer sends a special link to friends via oculus.com/referrals. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday (through November 29th 2021) via partnering retailers, Meta is bundling a $50 gift card from a store like Amazon, or a $50 Oculus Store credit to buy games or apps when purchased via oculus.com.

Quest 2 debuted as Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook in late 2020 as the king of VR — it is lighter, less expensive, and more powerful than the original Quest. One of the biggest caveats to adopting the headset, though, has been the requirement it be tied to an existing Facebook account. Facebook is planning to change that requirement next year as Oculus Quest 2 becomes Meta Quest 2. CEO Mark Zuckeberg aims to sell VR hardware at cost or subsidized in an effort to reach the largest userbase first, with Quest securing the entry level of the consumer market and starting at what amounts to an unmatchable price that seems keep competition from battling head-on. It isn’t just about price, though, the Oculus ecosystem features an ever-growing content library with major standalone releases like Medal of Honor and Resident Evil 4. Recent comments from suppliers, developers, and stats from Steam all suggest Quest 2 is the most popular VR platform at the moment, with not only a lot of people buying games on Quest 2 but many are also exploring other use cases like physical fitness, work, AR, social connection, TV watching, and even generalized personal computing akin to a Chromebook.

