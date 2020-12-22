Facebook: ‘0.01% Of People Using Quest 2’ Report Skin Irritation

Facebook says it “received reports of skin irritation from about 0.01% of people using Quest 2.”

In a blog post and statement on Tuesday, Facebook acknowledged the issue related to the portion of the Quest 2 headset that rests against the face. The company promised a replacement facial interface program “for anyone affected.”

Facebook said: “To address this issue, we’ve made changes to our manufacturing process and are continuing to investigate it. While the vast majority of cases are mild and should resolve on their own, we’re asking anyone who is experiencing this issue to please contact Oculus Support.”

The blog post suggests that the irritation might range from redness to bumps or swelling, and the company is clear that it is different from the “normal pressure marks” people sometimes have on their face after a VR session.

Oculus Quest 2 began shipping in October starting at $300 alongside accessories like the Elite Strap for $49 designed to improve the headset’s fitting. Facebook paused further orders of the Elite Strap when a “very small percentage of customers” reported problems with it breaking due to what Facebook cited as a “processing inconsistency.” Now the accessory is shipping again with a two-year warranty in place.

Regarding the foam Quest 2 facial interface, Facebook says it is consulting with experts “to better understand the nature of the irritation.”

“These experts have advised us that this irritation is not an allergic reaction, nor is it a serious medical condition and it should go away by itself. However, we’re sharing more information about it out of an abundance of caution,” Facebook said. “Common headgear like motorcycle helmets, ski goggles, glasses, or VR headsets can cause occasional skin irritation. Irritation may be caused by substances introduced during the manufacturing process or reactions between materials in the headset and cosmetics or skincare products.”

Have you been affected? Please share in the comments any relevant information about your experience before heading over to Oculus Support.