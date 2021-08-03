1-in-3 VR Headsets Used On SteamVR Now Quest 2

Around 1 in 3 SteamVR gamers in July were using Oculus Quest 2, according to Valve’s monthly hardware survey data.

Companies like Facebook, Valve, & HTC don’t reveal sales figures. The Steam Hardware Survey remains the most reliable indicator of PC VR’s adoption.

The survey is offered to a random sample of Steam’s userbase each month. If you choose to accept, it uploads your PC specifications along with SteamVR’s log of any headsets connected in the past month.

When adding Quest 1, Pico Neo 2, and Pico Neo 3 standalone headsets now make up more than 38% of SteamVR. Quest 1 didn’t officially support PC VR until six months after launch, but third party WiFi streaming apps like Virtual Desktop filled the gap. Quest 2 is marketed as a hybrid headset, last week getting an official WiFi streaming mode.

HTC’s Vive Pro 2 also saw the most growth of native PC headsets this month, while Valve’s Index slightly contracted. With the highest angular resolution available to consumers and new dual element lenses, Vive Pro 2 is seemingly becoming the choice for the high end.

The overall percentage of Steam users with a VR headset increased slightly, from 1.86% to 2.07%, though that’s still below the all time high.

Earlier this year Valve revealed Steam’s monthly active userbase as 120 million, suggesting around 2.5 million SteamVR users in July.