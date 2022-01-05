How does Sony’s new headset measure up next to the leading standalone VR? Find out in our Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 specs comparison!

2022 is upon us and Sony has fired the starting gun with new information about its upcoming PS5 VR headset, now officially named PSVR 2. At CES 2022 in January the company revealed the first official specs for the device (which UploadVR previously revealed in 2021) and, while there’s still plenty more to learn here, we know just enough for an initial comparison to what’s thought to be VR’s market leader by some way, Meta’s Quest 2. We’ll update this story with more details when we have them.

But, even at a first glance, PSVR 2 offers a noticeable (and perhaps expected) jump in display resolution over the 2020 headset. That said, its mandatory connection to a PS5 console via a single wire is likely to be a big deciding factor for people when choosing between that and the wireless Quest 2. We’ve also thrown in specs for Meta’s upcoming Project Cambria headset as a bonus – there’s still a lot we don’t know about that device too but it’s likely to go head-to-head with PSVR 2 whenever it does launch, even if its target audience will be inherently different.

As we said, though, this is only the first trickle of information for PSVR 2. We still haven’t seen the headset itself and don’t know its price or launch window, not to mention a full line-up of content that developers are working on for the device. We’ll bring you those stats as soon as we have them but, for now, here’s what we know.

Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 Specs Comparison

Specs PSVR 2 Quest 2 Project Cambria Format Wired connection to PS5 console Wireless standalone with wired/wireless PC connection optional Wireless standalone (more TBA but wired/wireless PC optional connection likely) Price Headset unknown, PS5 $399 without disc drive, $499 with $299 for 128GB, $399 for 256GB TBA (definitely more than >$399) Display Resolution Per Eye 2000×2040 1832×1920 Unknown Display Type OLED LCD Unknown HDR? Yes No Unknown Refresh Rate 90Hz/120Hz 72Hz/90Hz/120Hz (limited to only some apps) Unknown Field of View “Around 110 degrees”, direction undisclosed Estimated around 90 degrees horizontal and vertical Unknown Lens Type TBA Fresnel Multi-element pancake Lens Separation Adjustable (specifics TBA) 3-point adjustable TBA Tracking Type 4 camera inside-out 4 camera inside-out Inside-out (more details TBA) Eye Tracking? Yes No Yes Hand Tracking? No Yes Yes Face Tracking? No No Yes Headset Vibration Yes No Unknown Mixed Reality Passthrough? Unknown Yes, black and white Yes, color Microphone? Yes Yes Unknown (likely) Audio Headphone jack Built-in speakers, headphone jack TBA Controllers Bundled Sense controllers with buttons, sticks, capacitive touch sensors, haptic feedback (single actuator per unit), trigger resistance Bundled Oculus Touch controllers with buttons, sticks and capacitive touch sensors New Oculus Touch controllers with no tracking ring (more details TBA)

As you can see from our Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 comparison, then, Sony’s new headset goes toe-to-toe with Quest 2 in a number of areas. Quest 2 might have hand tracking capabilities, but PSVR 2’s eye tracking will enable foveated rendering and more expressive social avatars, whilst it looks like Sony’s new headset has Quest 2 beat on per eye resolution and field of view. We’ve already seen the kind of visual fidelity PS5 VR can push with the reveal of Horizon Call of the Mountain, too (check out the trailer just below). With all that said, though, we don’t know what the headset will cost and we can’t definitively say if it’s releasing this year, either. With the ongoing semiconductor shortage continuing to hamstring manufacturers, there’s every chance the device might slip into 2023.

That’s the Quest 2 vs PSVR 2 specs comparison. How do you think Sony’s headset measures up to Meta’s offering? Do you plan on picking the new device up? Let us know in the comments below!