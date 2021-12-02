Quest Headsets Now Make Up More Than 40% Of SteamVR

Meta’s Quest and Quest 2 standalone headsets made up 41% of SteamVR usage in November.

When including the Oculus Rift and Rift S PC-only headsets, this figure rises to 62%.

Companies like Meta, Valve, & HTC don’t reveal sales figures. The Steam Hardware Survey remains the most reliable indicator of PC VR’s adoption.

The survey is offered to a random sample of Steam’s userbase each month. If you choose to accept, it uploads your PC specifications along with SteamVR’s log of any headsets connected in the past month.

Quest 1 didn’t even officially support PC VR until six months after launch, but third party WiFi streaming apps like Virtual Desktop filled the gap. Quest 2 is marketed as a hybrid headset, in April getting an official WiFi streaming mode.

The overall percentage of Steam users with a VR headset stayed essentially the same, dropping ever so slightly from 1.85% to 1.84%.

Earlier this year Valve revealed Steam’s monthly active userbase as 120 million, suggesting around 2.2 million SteamVR users in November.