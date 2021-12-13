Quest Day 2021: What To Expect, How To Join In

Quest Day 2021 is upon us.

Wait, what’s Quest Day?

Well, truth be told, we’re not entirely sure, but we do have a few details of the mysterious new event that Meta started teasing last week. This won’t be the next giant Quest event filled with big announcements, instead looking more like a marketing event with some silly giveaways up for grabs. Read on below for our full guide on what to expect and how to join in with Quest Day 2021.

What Is Quest Day?

Meta confirmed to UploadVR that Quest Day is an official event that it has marketed to various Quest owners via email. There’s not a lot of information about what the event actually is, but Meta has been teasing a day of “invention-inspired drops” related to the Quest brand that participants have a chance of winning. There seems to be some attached video content starring the eccentric (and very fictional) Dr. 6DOF and his sidekick, Questy, which is where these ‘inventions’ will be showcased. Check out a trailer for the event below.

When Is Quest Day?

The event takes place at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm UK on December 14, and should be running over the course of the day, though it’s not clear for exactly how long it will last. Given it’s a ‘Day’, though, you should probably expect it to last for a few hours at the very least.

Where Will Quest Day Take Place?

Meta says that you can follow along with the event on the Oculus Instagram account, so expect a series of posts or perhaps a live event from there. It’s not clear if the event will run on any other social media platforms. Meta also has a calendar invite on an official website if you don’t want to miss it.

What Can We Expect From Quest Day?

Based on the marketing we’ve seen for the event, don’t count on Quest Day being an enormous event with huge announcements about games and the future of the Quest brand. This isn’t something akin to Meta’s Connect conference or the Oculus Gaming Showcase. Instead, the giveaways seem to be themed after silly inventions made available in limited quantities. One trailer, for example, shows a pair of socks with the Oculus logo on them. Suffice to say we probably won’t see any significant new accessories akin to the Quest Elite Strap, either.

Just to make extra sure you’re not expecting anything big, here’s the wording from one of Meta’s emails in which Dr. 6DOF teases the event: “I BELIEVE IT IS FINALLY MY TIME TO SHINE AND FLEX MY QUEST TECHNOLOGY PROWESS. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. I HAVE BEEN SCOURING QUEST 2 THREADS FOR INSIGHTS AND DEVELOPING HIGHLY ADVANCED DROPS. I PROPOSE A HOLIDAY. QUEST DAY! WHERE I REVEAL MY CREATIONS THAT ARE TOTALLY USEFUL AND NOT AT ALL FRIVOLOUS…”

So, yeah, keep those expectations in check. Again, we haven’t heard anything about the possibility of tie-in games sales or anything like that, either.

How Do I Take Part In Quest Day?

Well, for starters, you have to be in the United States. The event’s webpage states “these goodies are only available for shipping in the US for those over 18”, so the rest of the world will miss this one out. If that’s not an issue, then look for Instagram posts throughout the day. They’ll likely have details about how to enter to win each specific invention. Supplies are apparently limited, so you’ll want to act fast to be in with a chance of winning something.

Are you gearing up for tomorrow? Or are you planning to give Quest Day a miss? Let us know in the comments below!