‘Quest Day’ Email From Meta Teases Holiday Drops

Some Quest owners received an email from Oculus teasing surprises for the holidays.

The email labeled as coming from a “(Meta Quest Engineer)” named “Dr. 6DOF” comes from oculus@email.oculusvr.com with the subject line “Re: Holiday Drop Inquiry”. It’s a cryptic message, but Meta confirmed to UploadVR it’s a real marketing email from the company.

Here’s the message:

So there you have it. In lieu of a new Quest or really any truly new VR hardware at all in 2021, Meta is planning…”something for our fan base.”