Quest Holiday Sale Discounts Bonelab, Iron Man, Resident Evil & More

The Meta Quest ‘Season of Savings’ sale is now live, offering big discounts between bundles and individual games.

Similar to previous holidays, Meta announced a new sale on select Meta Quest content just in time for Christmas. Going up to 50% off, several discounts are noticeably higher than we last saw during the Halloween 2022 sale. There’s the usual mix of bundles, too, covering different genres and themes. And, before you ask; yes, that includes the now-standard Vader Immortal pack, this time priced at $19.49.

There’s the Hands Up! pack with Fruit Ninja, Hand Physics Lab, and The Thrill of the Fight for $20.99. Survival Adventures pack contains Arizona Sunshine, Green Hell VR, and Into the Radius for $62.99. Gamechangers pack is a sports-themed bundle with 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL-STAR, Creed: Rise to Glory, and GOLF+ for $44.99. Adrenaline Rush pack mixes Contractors, Eleven Table Tennis, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for $51.99. Then you have the Nerves of Steel pack with Job Simulator, Pistol Whip, and Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street for $42.99.

Rounding this out is the Team Tactics pack with Onward and Population: One for $32.99, alongside various ‘Duo Packs’ which contains Quest games and their sequel. Here, you’ve got The Climb pack and Red Matter pack for $32.99 each, I Expect You To Die pack and Moss pack for $29.99 each, and the Warplanes pack for $23.99. As for the individual highlights, you can find some decent discounts, even with more recent Quest games, such as:

You can view the full list of discounted games here, with the Season of Savings sale running until December 26. There’s also daily deals, which as of this writing is for Walkabout Mini Golf. You’ll need to check back for these each day, but if you’re after some PC VR discounts too, this year’s Steam Winter Sale goes live on December 22.