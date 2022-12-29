Quest New Year’s Sale Goes Live, Offering Familiar Discounts

The Meta Quest ‘Celebrate 2023’ sale is now live, offering new discounts into next year.

While the ‘Season of Savings’ sale only just finished, Celebrate 2023 marks Meta’s second big sale this month alone. Alongside the seemingly obligatory Vader Immortal pack, priced this time at $20.99, there’s several new bundles to choose from.

First up is the Survival Mode pack with Green Hell VR, Into The Radius and Red Matter 2 for $59.99. Sports Central pack comes with GOLF+, The Climb 2 and The Thrill of the Fight for $45.99. Fight and Flight pack contains Warplanes: Battles over Pacific, GORN, and After The Fall for $55.99. Virtual Surreality pack includes Arizona Sunshine, Job Simulator, and Walkabout Mini Golf for $45.99. Finally, the Chart Toppers pack offers Contractors, Vacation Simulator, and Superhot VR for $49.99.

As for individual Quest games, there’s a different selection to the Winter sale, and some returning games have slightly lower discounts than before. Still, these are the highlights:

The full discounted games list is available here, and Celebrate 2023 sale remains live until 11.59 pm PT on January 2. Daily deals are back too and Zenith: The Last City is currently 35% off, down to $19.49. Otherwise, you can still check out the Steam Winter Sale for PC VR discounts until January 5.