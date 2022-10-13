Quest Pro Lets You Bring Up The Browser Without Quitting The Running VR App

Quest Pro lets you bring up the web browser without having to quit the running VR app.

Both Quest 2 and Quest Pro let you bring up 3 browser windows at once in the system home environment. But on Quest 2 you can’t bring up the browser while inside a VR app without quitting it. Quest Pro removes this limitation, bringing VR-2D multi-tasking to standalone VR.

This means if you need to look something up online, or check your messages on platforms like Slack or Discord, you’ll no longer need to take the headset off and use your phone or PC. It’s a critical step towards VR headsets becoming general purpose computers.

Meta said the new feature is enabled by Quest Pro’s 12GB of RAM. Quest 2 has 6GB, while other standalone headsets like the Pico 4 series and Vive Focus 3 have 8GB.

You can’t keep it open while back in the VR app though. To get back to actually interacting with the VR app, you’ll need to minimize the browser.

Article updated after publication with new information that you can’t keep the browser open while inside the app.