Quest Store Now Lets Developers Offer 15-30 Minute Free Trials

Quest Store developers can now offer 15-30 minute trials of their apps & games.

Called Try Before You Buy, the new feature is integrated into the Meta Quest app and Quest system software. Developers can opt-in without needing to integrate any SDK or even release any app update, it’s a system-level feature.

Developers choose the trial duration, between 15 and 30 minutes.

Quest owners can access the trial from the app’s store page. The trial period starts when you launch the app but only accrues while inside VR – taking off the headset pauses the timer.

After the trial period you lose access to the app. But if you choose to buy it, you keep the same progress you had from the trial alongside any achievements.

Developers are provided with analytics showing how many people used the trial, and data showing whether or not it positively affected sales.

Try Before You Buy is only available for Quest Store apps, it’s not possible on App Lab or Rift Store.