Oculus Quest Store Flash Sale Discounts Contractors, Myst And More

There’s some great discounts to be had in a just-launched Oculus Quest Flash Sale, but you’ve only got today to make your choices.

The 24 hour sale features 15 games and one big bundle, with most titles having around 30% slashed off of their prices. First-glance highlights include a very-agreeable $12.99 for recently-launched shooter, Contractors. The first-person shooter only launched in December 2020, so we’re surprised to see it get a discount this soon.

We gave it 4/5 in our review, saying: “It’s got the gameplay polish of something like Medal of Honor VR, with the content, game modes, and speed of combat that you’d expect of a non-VR shooter like Call of Duty, all while wrapping it up in a neat, cheap package that’s approachable without being too simple.”

The same price is available for the always-excellent Topgolf with Pro Putt and Real VR Fishing. The cheapest of the bunch is $7.99 for the utterly exhausting The Thrill of the Fight.

Other great games are discounted, though still fairly pricey. The VR version of Myst is $19.99, as is In Death: Unchained.

If you’ve just picked up a Quest then you might want to direct your attention to the Gaming Essentials Pack. It’s a pretty steep $99.99 but, even then, cuts off nearly $60 from a bundle that includes immortal classics like Job Simulator, Superhot VR and Arizona Sunshine as well as Population: One, Pistol Whip and Eleven: Table Tennis.

Not a band bunch, then, and don’t forget that the Oculus Store now detracts the price of games in bundles if you already own them, so it’s still worth a look. Will you be picking anything up? Let us know in the comments below!