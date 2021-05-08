FRL VP ‘Doesn’t Have An Issue’ With Quest Store On Other Headsets

Facebook Reality Labs VP Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth, doesn’t take issue with the idea of bringing the Oculus Quest store to other headsets.

Bosworth said as much during his most recent AMA session on Instagram. Asked if the Quest’s store could come to other devices, he replied: “I don’t have a fundamental issue with the idea. I think, certainly, we’d love to have more outlets for our developers to make money on their content. Right now there’s just not really a headset to do it with. And I think it’s not been an option just for that reason.”

It’s definitely true that Quest is the only big standalone headset available for consumers in the US and Europe right now, though alternatives do exist in China. Presumably, any such headset would offer a store of its own but, by featuring the Quest store, it could also offer Facebook-published exclusives like Robo Recall: Unplugged.

Still, we’re unlikely to see this happen any time soon – it’s unclear what standalone alternatives to Quest are on the horizon right now, save for rumors about an Apple VR headset. That device isn’t likely to run anything other than Apple’s own operating system. The upcoming PS5 VR headset will also most certainly be limited to the console’s own ecosystem. Could last week’s rumors of a Vive Focus 3 perhaps provide Facebook with an outlet to expand the Quest store onto other devices?

