Quest Pro’s Controllers Support Quest 2 For $300 Later This Year

Quest Pro’s controllers support Quest 2, and will be sold separately for $300 later this year.

The new Touch Pro controllers are included with Quest Pro. They are self-tracking, with three cameras and an onboard chipset, meaning tracking works at any angle regardless of where the headset is facing.

Included stylus tips attach to the bottom so they can act as pens to draw on virtual whiteboards.

They also have “new localized and VCM haptics upgrades” which Meta says provide “a wider and more precise range of feedback” compared to Quest 2.

Touch Pro have a built-in battery and charge wirelessly. If you buy Quest Pro you get a charging dock for both the headset and controllers. If you buy Touch Pro separately for Quest Pro you get a smaller wireless charger just for the controllers.