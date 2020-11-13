New Quest Update Adds Native 90Hz, Gifting, and New Fitness Tracker

In a blog post Facebook announced that the Oculus Quest v23 system software update will begin rolling out today. The new update includes a native 90Hz refresh rate option for the Quest 2 and a new fitness tracker, Oculus Move. The ability to purchase and gift apps for others will be coming later this month. Oculus Link is also exiting beta today.

At launch the Oculus Quest 2 supported 90Hz refresh rate as an option just for the Home area and apps like the Oculus Browser, but not games in general. You could use a workaround patch to unlock the framerate, but it wasn’t officially support for games. Starting today, the update should start rolling out. This portion of the update is for Quest 2 only:

“Starting today, all system software including Home, Guardian, and Passthrough will run at 90Hz by default, and we’re allowing developers to start shipping Quest titles with native 90Hz support.”

Then update v23 will also include Oculus Move, a new embedded app for both Quest and Quest 2 that works across all apps and games. This app will track your estimated calories burned based on your activity level, which is measured by the headset and controller movement. You’ll also be able to set daily goals. The blog post says it’s a “gradual” rollout, so it may not appear immediately in your library.

Finally, and I do mean finally after years of waiting, you can finally gift games and apps to other Oculus users. This update isn’t coming until “later this month.” You’ll be able to purchase things in the mobile app or on the web browser and send them to directly to a friend. You’ll start to see a new “Buy for a Friend” button, similar to how Steam handles it for PC games.

Combined with the new ability to cast to a PC browser rather than just a Chromecast device, Quest and Quest 2 are getting lots of new features just in time for the holidays.