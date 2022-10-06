Quest Update Adds Lord Of The Rings Home & Recent Apps Shortcuts

Lord of the Rings fans can turn their home into the dwarven realm of Khazad-dûm via Quest headsets starting October 10th.

The new home environment will be available free on the Quest platform “for a limited time” as Amazon’s Prime Video builds toward the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on October 14th. Meta revealed the new environment showcasing the halls of Durin launches a day before its Connect event as the Quest’s system software reaches version 46.

The latest version of Quest’s software also shows the three most recently used apps on the dock menu and includes some updates to the privacy settings.

“You’ll also be able to change settings for specific apps—if, for instance, you don’t want your friends to know you’ve been playing Demeo without them,” a post from Meta explains.

Meta just launched a Lizzo paid content pack for Beat Saber and recently reworked its gameplay capture settings for Quest.

Meta Connect promises major reveals as the company prepares to launch the Quest Pro high-end standalone headset and outline its next steps for VR. We’ll have all the latest here on UploadVR.com throughout the week so be sure to check back.