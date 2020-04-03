Facebook Finally Brings Quill Theater To Oculus Rift Via Original App

A few months back, Facebook launched a selection of Quill creations on Oculus Quest via a handy new tool named Quill Theater. From this week, you can finally use the same feature via the original app on Oculus Rift.

Quill Theater offers some of the best work from well-known VR artists like Goro Fujita and features short VR stories, all at the touch of a button. With Quill’s 2.4 update, you can finally access all of this content on the platform it was all actually made on, the Oculus Rift. Check out a quick look at the feature in the trailer below.

Quill 2.4 We are super excited to announce that Quill Theater is now integrated in Quill! With Quill 2.4, you can upload and view your Quill creations and publish directly to VR. You can now explore stories and worlds on Oculus Rift or Oculus Quest. Jump into “The Remedy” by Daniel Martin Peixe, “Alex’s Sci-Fi World” by Matt Schaefer and many other creations from this amazing VR creator community. Learn how you can share your Quill creations here:

https://creator.oculus.com/media-studio/documentation/quill/ Details on today’s new features:

https://quill.fb.com/features/ Posted by Quill on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

The app now allows direct saving via the Oculus Media Studio with a new ‘Save to VR’ option.

We’ll look forward to checking out some of our favorite Quillustrations with Rift’s higher fidelity, then. That’s especially true of some of the great story-led efforts that have arrived on the platform in recent months like the brilliant short film, The Remedy. Facebook is also promoting a new series, Alex’s Sci-Fi World: A New Quill Animated Series, which we’ll be checking out today.

Elsewhere, the update also fixes an issue with spawn areas and sound attenuation. This is actually Quill’s second update in a month; update 2.3 arrived on March 5 and brought plenty of big fixes along with it. More details of those are here.

In other news, PSVR finally just got its own version of Tilt Brush, another excellent VR creation tool.

