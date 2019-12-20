Quill Theater Available On Oculus Quest

Quill Theater launched on the Oculus Quest recently allowing users to view immersive and animated stories in VR, made in Facebook’s creation tool Quill, which is available for the Oculus Rift.

Quill Theater works with Oculus TV to transport you inside Quill creations, with a library that will be regularly updated to include new works and stories.

The Theater’s content creation counterpart and parent app, Quill, initially launched as Facebook’s version of art tools similar to Google’s Tilt Brush, with the ability added over time of being able to make short animations. A substantial 2.0 update earlier this year expanded the tool to allow the creation of much more complex stories, with transitions between shots and synchronized sound, among other things. Quill is still only available on the Oculus Rift platform.

Now, with Quill Theater, Oculus Quest users will have a way to view and interact with some of the best content and stories to come out of the Quill tool on the Rift platform. “These immersive animations are fully 6DOF,” according to the Oculus Store description, so you can “move positionally within the art.” You can also pause the story at any time.

Quest’s mobile processors make it unlikely we’ll see the full Quill creation app running on the device except over Oculus Link from a high-powered PC. Quill Theater is a good sign Facebook remains interested in the Quill ecosystem after spinning out its Medium sculpting toolset to Adobe.

What do you think of Quill Theatre on Quest? Let us know in the comments below.