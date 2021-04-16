Racket Fury Adds 120Hz Support For Quest 2

Racket Fury is getting a big upgrade — the game now officially supports 120Hz on Oculus Quest 2.

Earlier this week, the Quest 2’s latest software update, v28, began rolling out gradually to users. While it contains several big features (including the ability to wirelessly stream PC VR games to your Quest with Air Link), one of the main ones was experimental support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The Quest 2 shipped with the same refresh rate as the original quest, 72Hz. In November last year, support was added for a higher refresh rate, bumping up the max from 72Hz to 90Hz. Now, certain apps will be able to support an even higher refresh rate.

The first app to add support was Cubism, a conceptually simple yet beautifully challenging puzzle game. Only a few games will have the performance overhead to add 120Hz support on Quest 2, but given Cubism’s low hardware requirements, we weren’t surprised to see it make the leap.

Perhaps more surprising is that the second game to join the 120Hz club is Racket Fury. While still not the most demanding game on Quest, it’s likely more demanding than Cubism’s minimalist gameplay — a good sign for potential 120Hz updates to come.

Just like Cubism, you’ll need to be updated to the v28 software to try out 120Hz in Racket Fury, which began rolling out this week. Once you’re updated, enable 120Hz in both the Experimental Settings menu of your Quest and Racket Fury’s video option settings.

What game would you like to see running at 120Hz on Quest 2? Let us know in the comments.