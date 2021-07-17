Racket: NX Developers Want It To Be An Olympic Sport

One Hamsa, developers of Racket: Nx, teamed up with the International Racquetball Association to push for the game to become the first VR-based Olympic sport.

Earlier this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the Olympic Virtual Series — a “Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports.” Now, the developers of Racket: Nx are trying to make the game one of those virtual sports. Developers One Hamsa and the IOC-recognized International Racquetball Association are collaborating with the goal of presenting Racket: Nx as a candidate. The idea is to present the virtual sport as not just for existing VR players, but for general racket sports players too. According to One Hamsa Studio Director Assaf Ronen, Racket: Nx is an “immersive, skill-based and fully athletic experience” that “supports the moves of all racquet sports, except those that would not work in the average living room or family room.” The developers say they have a base globally of 150,000 players across PC and standalone VR platforms, including availability in the “emerging Chinese VR market” and they hope that reach means the game is more likely to be accepted.

The first Olympic Virtual Series already concluded ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but the IOC has a roadmap for the coming decade that includes encouraging “the development of virtual sports and further engage with video gaming communities.” More specifically, it recommends the Olympics launch “products and experiences through virtual and simulated forms of sports” and “Consider the addition of physical virtual sports in the Olympic Programme.”

Racket: Nx is one of many VR sports games available on Oculus Quest 2 – you can view our list of the best ones here.