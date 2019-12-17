Radial-G: Proteus Is Out Now On Oculus Quest With Eight Game Modes

Update: Radial-G: Proteus is now available on Oculus Quest for around $25.

Original: Radial-G: Proteus from Things3D and Tammeka is fast-approaching for Oculus Quest. This sci-fi racing game is a new adaptation of Radial-G: Racing Evolved, which was an Oculus Rift launch title way back in early 2016.

You can read our preview first hands-on impressions right here.

Thankfully it sounds like it should be hitting headsets with quite a bit of content right out of the gate with even more slated to drop over the course of 2020. On launch day it will only have single-player races, but will pack eight different game modes (including combat and elimination races), as well as 9 half-pipe style racetracks, a brand new soundtrack, unlockable ships across three speed classes, and a career mode.

In Q1 of 2020 Things3D will update Radial-G with a new boss-fight game mode, more tracks, a longer campaign, and more ships to unlock. There is no date set for multiplayer, but it is confirmed to at least be in development. It’s a bit odd to leave out such major features, but at least early buyers will have new stuff coming soon to look out for.

With the recent release of Death Lap on Quest (and Rift) more racing games are finally starting to make their way to the standalone 6DOF headset. Radial-G: Proteus should fill the sci-fi racer gap nicely, so look forward to our impressions and review soon.